Items for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 Bowie News editions must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.
For Bowie News readers, The Bowie News went to press one day early for the Dec. 25 and will do the same for the Jan. 1 editions.
Customers should receive their papers in the mail on Tuesday and they will be available on the racks at their normal times on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.
Bowie News deadlines move up for New Year’s week
