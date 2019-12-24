Bowie News deadlines move up for New Year’s week

Items for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 Bowie News editions must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.

For Bowie News readers, The Bowie News went to press one day early for the Dec. 25 and will do the same for the Jan. 1 editions.

Customers should receive their papers in the mail on Tuesday and they will be available on the racks at their normal times on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.