Ad

Bowie News deadlines move up for New Year’s week

12/24/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

Items for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 Bowie News editions must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.
For Bowie News readers, The Bowie News went to press one day early for the Dec. 25 and will do the same for the Jan. 1 editions.
Customers should receive their papers in the mail on Tuesday and they will be available on the racks at their normal times on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes