Bowie struggles at Decatur Tournament

The Bowie Jackrabbits stretch against mostly bigger, better schools started at the Decatur tournament last weekend.

The Jackrabbits struggled to compete against the bigger and more athletic teams they faced and failed to win any of their four games.

The first game was against 6A Eaton. The Eagles had big and long players who made life difficult for Bowie trying to score and keeping them from scoring inside. Slow first and fourth quarters offensively did not make things any easier as Eaton consistently scored at will. The Jackrabbits lost 76-39.

The next day against Waco Connally was not any easier. The 4A Cadets’ team limited Bowie to 14 points in the first half, winning 67-38.

The day did not end there. The Jackrabbits next played private school Trinity Christian. Bowie kept pace in the first quarter trailing only 18-15, but could not keep up that pace the next three quarters. The three point lead for the Tigers just kept growing, leading eventually to the final score 63-43.

The Jackrabbits finished the tournament playing another 6A team, Weatherford. Bowie struggled to score in the first quarter, only scoring three points, and could not recover for the rest of the game.

Despite a bad third quarter, the Jackrabbits actually outscored the Kangaroos in both the second and fourth quarters. Unfortunately, the lead was too big to overcome. Bowie would lose 59-42.

The Jackrabbits host Wichita Falls High School at 4 p.m. on Friday before the Christmas break.

