Business brief for county commissioners

Business was brief for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court on Monday as they completed their agenda in less than 30 minutes.

A private road received a new name for 911 purposes. Officials with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission, which handles mapping for the 911 system, submitted the request.

Located in precinct one, Commissioner Roy Darden said the road is located on the west side of Farm-to-Market 455, 8.1 miles out of Montague toward Forestburg. The landowner on both ends of the property is named Ronken, so the private road will now be called Ronken Lane. It was previously unnamed.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.