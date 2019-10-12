Charley Henderson

February 21, 1949 – December 4, 2019

GAINESVILLE – Charley Henderson, 70, died at his home on Dec. 4, 2019.

A visitation was from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral home in Gainesville.

The funeral was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville with interment that followed at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1949 in Gainesville to Milton and Jean Henderson. He attended Gainesville High School and graduated in 1967. Then attended Cooke County College and North Texas State University. He worked for KGAF 1580 AM and for Channel 12 KXII in Sherman while in high school.

Henderson owned and operated the Acme Cleaners with his dad from 1976-1990. After selling the cleaners, he applied to the Federal Communications Comission and was granted a new FM frequency in Gainesville, KXGM, 1991-2002. After a short retirement, Henderson purchased KNTX 1410 AM in Bowie in 2003.

Henderson was a member of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees from 1995-2004 where he served as the president of the school board for three years. He also was on the parks and recreation board and played a vital role in the restoration of Locke Field and Leonard Park in the 1990s. Henderson was a football official for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Jean Henderson; father-in-law, Jimmy Cantrell and son, Curt Henderson.

Charley is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam; sons, Chris, Highland Village and Chad, Gainesville; daughter, Courtney Waddle, Argyle; a brother-in-law; mother-in-law, Bobbie Cantrell; two grandchildren and numerous relatives.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas, American Heart Association, Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville or the Gainesville Independent School District Education Foundation.

You may sign the online register at: geojcarroll.com.