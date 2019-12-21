Ad

Citizens step up to provide Christmas for CPS kids

12/21/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

“The citizens of Montague County stepped up in a big way this year to provide Christmas gifts for abused and neglected children in the county,” reported Lorra Lierly, executive director of the Montague County Child Welfare Board and outreach coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Christmas should be the most wonderful time of the year with all of the festivities surrounding the birth of Jesus, however, it can be a very sad and lonely time for children who come into Child Protective Services care. These children are not home with their parents and won’t wake up in their own room on Christmas morning. Their world has been turned upside down and they are unsure of the future.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

These bags contain wrapped Christmas presents for more than 80 county children who are in CPS care this Christmas. (Courtesy photo)

