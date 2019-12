By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The City of Bowie will move forward with plans to appoint a new charter commission which will update and revise the 35-year-old document.

During Monday’s meeting, the city council gave unanimous approval to started the process by setting up the commission. Councilors will now submit potential commission member names to the city manager, who will in turn contact them about serving.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.