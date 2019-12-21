Commissioners ready final session of 2019

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 23 in regular session.

The court faces a brief agenda of routine business prior to the Christmas holiday. The county offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A resolution between Montague County and the Democratic and Republican Parties to conduct the March 2020 primaries will be presented.

Sealed bids for two separate salvage bridges in precinct three will be examined and precinct four will ask to enter the Jerry Admire property to clear a waterway.

Other items on the Monday agenda include: Mitigation plan update, bond renewal and approved unanticipated revenue.