County teens place fifth at national cutting event

Knowlan Bower of Forestburg, Addi Eichler of Sunset, Andee Shae Nored of Bowie and Paden Jarosz from Saint Jo competed at the National Cutting Horse Association horse youth and collegiate contest at Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth on Dec. 6-7. They underwent rule book and penalty testing as well as judging two sets of cutting horses. Bower also was among the top 10 individuals chosen to judge a live contest at the World Finals Open Novice. The team received a fifth place trophy as well as a $500 premium check. The team enjoyed learning the technical aspects of judging cutting horses and plan to return again next year in hopes of improving their skills. The team is coached by Cindy Eichler who was a successful cutting champion. (Courtesy photo)