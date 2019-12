Montague County Commissioners face a brief agenda of routine business when they meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9.



A request from the Nortex Regional Planning Commission to name a private road for 911 purposes will be examined. Nortex handles coordination of the county’s 911 mapping.



Sheriff Marshall Thomas will present his November report of activity, as will Veteran’s Service officer Colm Murphy.

