Crash kills one man

On Dec. 4, a 63-year-old Nocona man riding a motorcycle died from injuries he received after striking a car vehicle that was attempting a U-turn on Farm-to-Market Road 2953.



The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Personnel with the Department of Public Safety reported Pedro Castro-Suarez, Nocona, was traveling east on FM 2953 in his 2011 Chevrolet passenger car, while Michael Frank Warton also was eastbound on the road driving his 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.