One thing lead to another Thursday morning as this pickup collided with a utility pole, which brought down some lines that caught on a tractor-trailer rig. The wreck occurred at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Wise. According to the police report Caleb Cox, 18, was driving this 2004 Chevrolet pickup east on Wise in the right hand lane when he was blinded by the sunshine and struck this utility pole. (News photos by Kayla Jean Woolf)

After the truck hit the pole the lines dropped own low and were caught on this tractor-trailer rig that was in the eastbound lane on the left side. This action caused two of the wooden poles to snap off. There were no injuries, but utility repairs took most of the day in this area.