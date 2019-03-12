Edward Bondurant Goodson Jr.

May 13, 1939 – November 27, 2019

FORT WORTH – Edward Bondurant Goodson Jr., 80, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Biggers Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Edward was born May 13, 1939 in Enterprise, AL. He enlisted in U.S. Air Force in 1959. Edward was part of the SAC on Titan II Missile Program and battalion commander for the Inspector General Team. He retired as Lt. Col. in 1989. Edward was a loving grandpa, great grandpa and a friend to everyone he met.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Paula Goodson; daughter, Pamela Stewart; parents, Bondie and Frankie Goodson; and brother, Richard Goodson.

He is survived by his grandchildren, David Stewart, Chris Stewart and Stacy Stewart; great grandchildren, Aubrei and Kolton Stewart; and son-in-law, Ted Stewart and wife Cindy Stewart all of Fort Worth.

Paid publication

Biggers Funeral Home

6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76135

817-237-3341 | www.biggersfh.com