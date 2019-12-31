Financial resolutions often top the annual list

WalletHub conducted a nationally representative poll of nearly 500 people in the U.S. to see what types of resolutions folks are making for 2020, especially in terms of personal finance. We also asked about people’s motivations for making resolutions, their expectations of success and much more. This survey took place from December 2 to December 6, 2019. You can find the complete results in the following infographic.



Key Stats

The #1 financial resolution for men is to save more, while women are focused on paying off debt.

for men is to save more, while women are focused on paying off debt. WalletHub’s Top 10 New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2020 start with 1) Repay 20% of your credit card debt and 2) Add one month’s pay to your emergency fund.

start with 1) Repay 20% of your credit card debt and 2) Add one month’s pay to your emergency fund. 7 in 10 people admit they’ve cheated on a New Year’s resolution before.

people admit they’ve cheated on a New Year’s resolution before. Conservatives are 2.5X more likely than Liberals to think it is NOT ok to adjust your New Year’s Resolution later in the year.

more likely than Liberals to think it is NOT ok to adjust your New Year’s Resolution later in the year. Millennials are twice as likely as baby boomers to break a resolution due to laziness.

Click on the above hyperlink to see the larger financial resolutions graphic