Forestburg sports 2019 highlights

For Forestburg, the spring proved fruitful. In tennis, the boy’s doubles team of Braxton Osteen and Riley Sandusky would finish third at the district meet while Noah Clure would finish fourth in boy’s singles. All would be named alternates for the regional meet.

In track the boy’s team would finish second overall while the Lady Horns would finish third. At the regional meet for the second straight year Zach Bradley would win the shot put even to qualify for state. There he would finish sixth overall.

During the fall at the district cross country meet Constance White would finish 10th overall to qualify for the regional meet.

Also during the fall, the football team would bounce back from its winless season a year ago to winning the district title and qualifying for the playoffs.