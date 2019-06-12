Gerald Dayne Boyd

Billie Joyce (Burt) Boyd

March 22, 1926 – November 28, 2019

May 29, 1931 – November 29, 2019

SAINT JO – Gerald Dayne Boyd, 93, died on Nov. 28, 2019 and Billie Joyce (Burt) Boyd, 88, died on Nov. 29, 2019.

A memorial service for the couple will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at First United Methodist Church of Saint Jo. A private family burial was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Mountain Park Cemetery.

Mr. Boyd was born on March 22, 1926 in Montague County to Robert Paul Boyd and Lillian Lee (Hurley) Boyd. Mrs. Boyd was born on May 29, 1931 in Hillsboro to Cecil Cody Burt and Opal Ora (Fleece) Burt.

The couple met at General Dynamic where Mr. Boyd was a supervisor and she was a key punch operator. The two were married on Dec. 20, 1952 in Fort Worth.

Mr. and Mrs. Boyd are preceded in death by son, Robert Dayne Boyd; his parents, Robert and Lillian Boyd; her parents, Cecil and Opal Burt; his sister, Christine Cook and her sister, Juanita Alverson.

Mr. and Mrs. Boyd are survived by daughter, Janna Allison; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Saint Jo or the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.