Gold-Burg sports 2019 highlights

While both teams fell short of making the playoffs during the basketball season, there was a highlight from the season to remember. The Bears upset eventual district runner-up Saint Jo at home in late January and in the process senior Tanner Parrish would score 57 points and grab 15 rebounds.

During the spring, the tennis team had a couple of doubles teams perform well at the district tournament. In mixed doubles, Steven Bell and DeAnna Molinaro would finish third and be first alternates for the regeional tournament. In girl’s doubles the team of Kelly Contreras and Ashlyn Brown finished fourth and were also alternates.

Before the school year was over, in track and field Will Hodges, Blake Allen and Tanner Parrish qualified for the regional meet.

In the fall the volleyball team were district runner-ups and made the playoffs for the second straight season.