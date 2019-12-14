Heads butt at city hall, Love warned of ‘tit for tat’ for public challenge

By BARBARA GREEN

An email sent by one Bowie City Councilor to her fellow members about potential names for the future Bowie Charter Commission stirred the anger of one councilman and led to a verbal confrontation between himself and the mayor Thursday.

While City Manager Bert Cunningham on Friday said he had no comment for The Bowie News, several different sources confirmed there was an argument between Councilor Jason Love and Mayor Bill Miller in the city manager’s office Thursday morning. The argument centered around an email sent by Councilor Tami Buckmaster on Dec. 11 to five members of the council, the city secretary and the city manager.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the police were not called into this incident, but from what he understands there was an argument and physical confrontation in the doorway that may have involved shoving or pushing. The chief said he was not present and could not attest to that. No official complaint has been made to the police.

Green said he was contacted by both men and answered questions from them. The chief added he recommended if an investigation was needed it should be referred to a neutral agency since the council oversees operations of the police department. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.