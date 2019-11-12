Jackrabbits host tournament

The Bowie Jackrabbits had an up and down first tournament at their hosted Gayno Shelton Classic.

The Jackrabbits went 2-3 in three days against tough competition from the surrounding area and even one from abroad.

Bowie kicked off the tournament playing Saint Monica’s College from Australia. The foreigners brought great size and athleticism and led for most of the game.

Down 43-30 entering the fourth quarter, the Jackrabbits upped their intensity to get the game to a one possession lead 55-52. Unfortunately, Bowie missed its chances to tie the game late and lost.

Cade Thompson, Braden Armstrong and Riley Harris led the team with double-digit scoring each.

The Jackrabbits next played 5A Aledo. Bowie’s offense struggled to score for the first three quarters against the Bearcats. A strong fourth quarter could not make up the double-digit lead as the Jackrabbits lost 54-38.

Only Armstrong finished with double-digit point total with 15.

The first game on Friday was against private school Country Day from Fort Worth. Bowie blitzed the Falcons in the first quarter and had a 30-6 lead. From there the Jackrabbits were able to coast to an easy big win 74-38.

Four players scored in double digits as the team shot more than 60 percent from the field, with Trevor Vann leading the team with 18 points.

Bowie finished the second day playing charter school International Leadership of Texas from Keller. The game was close in the first half, but the Falcons established a 31-28 lead at halftime.

The Jackrabbits played from behind for most of the game and lost another close one 53-50. It was a balanced scoring effort as six players scored at least six points, with Armstrong leading the way with nine points. While Bowie shot well inside the arc and at the free throw line, the team made only two three-pointers all game.

The Jackrabbits finished the tournament on Saturday against a familiar area team and 4A competitor Burkburnett. Another strong first quarter from Bowie set the tone as the Jackrabbits led 18-6.

The teams played relatively even the rest of the way as the Bulldogs could not make up any ground. Bowie won 54-38. Armstrong had his best scoring game of the season as he exploded for 25 points while making five three-pointers.

