Lady Bulldogs win at home

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs came back from the holiday break with a good win at home against Petrolia on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs had their best offensive performance of the season, winning 46-33 and easily proving too much for the Lady Pirates most of the game.

The first quarter proved slow as Prairie Valley only led 9-7.

The second quarter saw the Lady Bulldogs build their first big lead as their active zone defense led to forced and unforced turnovers from Petrolia. Prairie Valley took advantage with Hailey Winkler and Emily Carpenter combining to score all 13 points for the team. The Lady Bulldogs led 22-9 with two minutes to go before halftime.

The Lady Pirates would not go away though. Petrolia crashed the offensive glass and was able to either score or get to the free throw line enough to close the gap to 22-16 at halftime.

The defense had its stingiest performance in the third quarter while the offense put the game out of reach. Shelby Roof scored five of the team’s 15 points in the quarter, who came out with cramps briefly before going back in and finishing the game.

Prairie Valley led 37-20 heading into the fourth quarter and the game looked wrapped up. As some players started to foul out, like post Taylor Franklin who came off the bench and scored six points and grabbed five rebounds, Petrolia would not go away.

The Lady Pirates again hit the offensive glass and found ways to the free throw line.

Even with the game out of reach, Petrolia made it a grind towards the end for the Lady Bulldogs, who would still go on to win by double digits 46-33.

