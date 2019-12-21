Lady Jackrabbits battle state-ranked Rider

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to 5A Rider to play the undefeated and state ranked Lady Raiders on Tuesday.

Bowie struggled to keep up with the bigger team losing 53-35.

Rider was up 16-8 in the first quarter as the Lady Rabbits struggled to score. The second quarter was a lot more slowly paced as both teams combined to score only 16 points. Bowie did not let the Lady Raiders lead grow much, but it was double digits by halftime 25-15.

