Lady Rabbits lose battle at Ponder

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Ponder on Friday to be tested by a fierce Lady Lions club.

The Lady Rabbits had their chance to tie the score at the end, but came up short losing 53-50.

Ponder employs an ever present full-court press defense. While similar to what this Bowie team does, the Lady Lions employ constant substitutions to keep their energy up almost every time the ball is dead.

With two teams looking to press the ball full-court, the play was fast and physical. Both teams had some issues offensively to start the game. Ponder made two three-pointers in the quarter and led 11-8, but the second quarter saw both teams start to shoot the ball better.

The Lady Rabbits made a couple three-pointers and started to break the press some. Unfortunately, the Lady Lions would not let their lead slip away, building a 27-21 at halftime.

The third quarter was played at a blistering pace as both teams seemed to score at will. The play was physical and few fouls were called either way that kept the pace at a go-go-go speed.

While Bowie scored 18 points in the quarter it could not catch Ponder. The Lady Lions scored 22 points in the quarter and extended their lead to double-digits 49-39 heading into the final quarter.

The pace slowed to a crawl in the fourth as Ponder went to holding the ball with six minutes to go up 49-42. It worked for most of the quarter as the Lady Lions led 53-44 with 2:41 left to play.

The Lady Rabbits picked up their intensity on defense and started forcing turnovers in the half court. In the final few minutes Bowie scrambled to cut the score to 53-50 with 20 seconds to go.

The Lady Rabbits sent Ponder to the free throw line and the Lady Lions missed. Bowie rebounded the ball and had a chance to tie the game, but struggled to find a good look from three-point range.

Eventually a player put a desperate running floater with five seconds left that would have only counted for two if it went in. It missed and the game was over. The Lady Lions won 53-50.

The Lady Rabbits traveled to Rider earlier in the week before hosting 4A Graham at 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

