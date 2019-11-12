Lady Rabbits struggle at Pottsboro

The Bowie Lady Rabbits went to their second tournament of the season at Pottsboro last week.

The Lady Rabbits struggled in some close games and ultimately went 1-4 against some good competition.

Bowie first played the tournament host, the Lady Cardinals. It was a low scoring, competitive game, but down the stretch Pottsboro made more things happen on its way to winning 40-35.

Hope Jones had a big day scoring 21 points, with half coming from the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough.

The Lady Rabbits next played Howe. The Lady Bulldogs got off to a good first quarter start, leading 16-8. The rest of the game Bowie’s defense did a better job of limiting Howe’s offense.

Unfortunately, the scoring never quite picked up for the Lady Rabbits. That eight-point lead carried through the rest of the game as Bowie would lose 43-35. Jasmine Jones led the team with nine points.

The third game against Denison was a similar scoring type of game, though the Lady Jackets lead was never more than a few points, leading 15-13 at halftime.

The offense picked up in the fourth quarter, but ultimately Denison held on to win the closest game of the tournament for Bowie, 37-35. Abbi Gamblin led the team with eight points.

The offense picked up for the Lady Rabbits in game four against Melissa. While the first quarter saw the teams tied at 7-7, both offenses picked up the rest of the game.

Bowie had a 39-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but unfortunately could not close the deal as the Lady Cardinals scored 19 points in the quarter to win 54-47. Jones led the team with 16 points, with 10 coming at the free throw line.

Not wanting to go home with no win, the Lady Rabbits closed the tournament with their best performance against Era.

The game was easily the highest scoring game of the tournament for Bowie. The Lady Rabbits led only 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie then closed the game strong, scoring 23 points in the final quarter to win by double digits 62-50. Jones led the team with 25 points while Jayci Logan joined her in double figures with 15.

