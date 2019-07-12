Locals receive all-state recognition

Volleyball all-state honors were announced this week from the Texas Girls Coaches Association with the season wrapped up across the state and Montague County had a few players get recognized.

Three girls were named to the all-state team while several girls from Bowie and Nocona were named to the academic all-state team.

From Bowie, senior Aslyn Davis was picked for the all-state team. The outside hitter regularly led the Lady Rabbits in kills while also being versatile enough to play back row.

From Nocona, junior outside hitter Averee Kleinhans made a return appearance to the all-state list. The versatile and hard hitting attacker got recognized last year as a sophomore while also earning her way on the list in basketball twice so far.

Prairie Valley made a run to the regional tournament for the first time in school history. In the process Lady Bulldog sophomore Emily Carpenter was named to the all-state team.

Carpenter did a little bit of everything. She was a threat to lead the team in kills as an outside hitter, she was the second setter and she played back row.

Her coach and mother Jeannie Carpenter credited the extra work she puts into the offseason.

Several players also made the academic all-state team. Only senior varsity players are eligible and are required to keep a 94 overall average from grades 9-11.

From Bowie Cassidy Duke, Sydney Jones, Landra Parr and Davis were named academic all-state.

From Nocona Trystin Fenoglio, Ella Nunneley and Ellen Yates were named academic all-state.

