Mary Ruth Hill Brown

January 3, 1924 – November 26, 2019

BOWIE – Mary Ruth Hill Brown, 95, died on Nov. 26, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A visitation was from 11 a.m. – noon on Nov. 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Jerry Woods Chapel with Pastor Joe Caballaro officiating. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.

Brown was born on Jan. 3, 1924 in Quinlan to Lonnie and Martha Hoag Hill. She married Glen O. Brown on March 11, 1945 in Superior, MT. She later married Herbert “Herb” Emmons in July of 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. She was a homemaker until age 30 then she became a realtor. She was the top realtor in Ector county for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rannell Eugene Brown and Noel Maurice Brown; and husbands, Glen O. Brown and Herbert “Herb” Emmons.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Rindt, Nocona; two grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, any cancer research or the Montague County Cowboy Church.