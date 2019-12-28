Miscellaneous sports 2019 highlights

Gold-Burg High School student Connor Sears completed two big things this year competing with and against the best compound archers in the world.

In February he shot a perfect score at the indoor meet The Vegas Shoot in qualifying to become only the third competitor in the young adult amateur division to do so. He would end up placing second overall.

In August, Sears represented Team USA at the World Archery Youth Championships in Madrid, Spain. He would help lead the junior compound bow team to the gold medal. Individually Sears would finish among the top 16 archers in the world.

In the community, the Bowie Rink Hockey Club debuted. During the summer at the regional tournament in Decatur, the eight-and-under, 10-and-under and 16-and-under teams would finish in first place in the clubs first year of existence.

During September local teen Jaden Dunn competed at the BMX State Championship and won the 13-year-old intermediate division. He would then go on to place second at the prestigious Gold Cup in Austin later in the month.

Another local teen competing in an extreme sport, 17-year-old Mason Reed from Bowie High School competed in motocross at the state championships in Houston in November. There Reed would finish third in the two-stroke open amateur class and 10th in the 125C class.