Montague County youth prepare for 2020 fair

The 2020 Montague County Youth Fair will welcome 313 exhibitors and 906 entries for the Jan. 9-11 event at the Nocona Agricultural Center.

Deadline to enter arrived on Dec. 15 with show organizers this week reporting those figures for entries. This is down slightly from the 2018 show when there were 334 exhibitors and 1,010 entries.

Students from schools all across Montague County will be competing to win the coveted best of show blue rosette and a chance to make the premium sale. Read about all the divisions in your weekend Bowie News.