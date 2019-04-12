NAIL a building block for careers

By BARBARA GREEN

If you are looking to start building a new career, North Central Texas College is offering a new training program that could be the building block for your future.

Navigating Apprenticeships in Industrial Learning is being offered through a partnership with NCTC and the Texas Workforce Commission. This program will train students for entry and advancement in the building construction trade. Registration is underway and classes begin in January.

Alan Uptergrove, NCTC’s grant coordinator, explains this program not only allows students to get the certifications and degrees required for employment, but will allow for excellent pay and an opportunity for a lifelong career.

“By offering a program like this, NCTC adds another arrow to its quiver. This program will prepare you to enter the field of construction in any area you would like,” he explained.

