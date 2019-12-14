NCTC Foundation seeking alumni, volunteer honor nominations

The North Central Texas College Foundation is now accepting nominations for two special awards that will be presented at the annual NCTC Foundation Gala in February.

The F.M Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of North Central Texas College by the NCTC Foundation.

This award was established more than 20 years ago in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the class of 1926, its first graduating class ever. Dr. Hemphill went on to distinguish himself in the fields of both higher education and public health.

The NCTC Foundation also has established the Ed Wright Community Service Award to recognize individuals, organizations and/or businesses for meritorious service to the college and/or the community. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.