Nocona man dies from injuries in motorcycle/car crash

On Dec. 4, a 63-year-old Nocona man riding a motorcycle died from injuries he received after striking a car vehicle that was attempting a U-turn on Farm-to-Market Road 2953.

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Personnel with the Department of Public Safety reported Pedro Castro-Suarez, Nocona, was traveling east on FM 2953 in his 2011 Chevrolet passenger car, while Michael Frank Warton also was eastbound on the road driving his 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Castro-Suarez was attempting to make a U-turn to go west on FM 2953 and did not see the motorcycle behind him. The DPS spokesman said Warton was unable to make an evasive maneuver and struck the passenger car on the driver’s side.

Warton was transported to Medical City in Denton where he later died from his injuries. DPS stated Warton was not wearing a helmet.

Castro-Suarez was transported to Nocona General Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.