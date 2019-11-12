Party primary filing ends; 2 contested county races

More than a dozen candidates will battle it out in the Texas March party primaries trying to win the 13th district Congressional seat.

Primary filing ended Monday night for both the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries which are scheduled for March 3, 2020.

It will be an exciting year with the presidential race, but Texans also will decide on a senator, all of its congressional delegates, plus state, county and local officials. Information filings have been difficult to track this year as the media and political prospects have no central location to find filings.

Bowie’s Mark Neese and Henrietta’s Diane Knowlton have both filed to run as Republicans for the District 13 Congressional Seat that will be left vacant with Mac Thornberry declining to run. A total of 17 candidates have filed including three Democrats and 13 Republicans.

In Montague County there will be two contested races, for district attorney as DA Casey Polhemus seeks a second term against Bill Knowlton in the Republican primary.

For Constable Precinct Two longtime law officers Art Ferguson and Jerry DeMoss will face off on the Republican ticket.

