Party primary filing enters final week

With less than a week left until the Dec. 9 state party primary filing deadline, the Montague County races have only one contested race and it is for a three-county election.

A political newcomer also is continuing his push to earn a spot on the ballot through the petition process.

Local filings began on Nov. 9 with primarily incumbents joining the races, and all are reportedly on the Republican ticket. Casey Polhemus, 97th district attorney, is the only candidate to have drawn an opponent for a local race. She has drawn William Knowlton, a former Clay County attorney, as a challenger on the Republican ballot.

District Judge Jack McGaughey has filed for that race.

Other county candidates who have filed for that primary are: Roy Darden, county commissioner precinct one; Mark Murphey, county commissioner precinct three; Marshall Thomas, sheriff; Kathy Phillips, tax assessor-collector; Clay Riddle, county attorney; Stefani Horton, constable one; and Art Ferguson, constable two.

