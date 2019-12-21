Prairie Valley ISD Trustees accept safety audit

Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District discussed the annual safety audit during its Dec. 9 board meeting.

Superintendent Tim West said the group went into executive session to discuss the Education Service Center’s safety audit report. Back in open session no action was taken.

The 2018-19 outside audit was accepted. West reports the district continues to maintain a strong financial standing.

West also told the board they are in the process of moving and replacing the transformer to accommodate the new cafetorium that is scheduled to begin construction in February.

District officials hope to complete during the summer in time for the new school year.

The new addition will be about 6,000-square feet and provide seating for lunch, small programs of up to 120 people, a kitchen, two new locker rooms and coaches’ offices.

“We are very excited to have this edition and feel it is another step in the upgrading of our facilities,” concluded the superintendent.