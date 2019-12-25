Put some stoke in your stocking

(Family Features) The holidays can be a stressful time. From family events or planning your own gathering to finding the perfect gift for your loved ones, it seems like there is never enough time.

This year, instead of going from store to store scouring for inspiration and slowly checking off your gift list, consider these ideas from Harley-Davidson that go the extra mile.

Give the gift of a first ride

Surprise the child in your life with a modern twist on a classic holiday gift: an ultimate bike experience to give him or her time and exercise outdoors. For example, the IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bikes can be a perfect learning tool for hand-eye coordination to help a child develop skills while having fun. He or she can learn to push, balance and coast in the non-powered mode before graduating to a powered mode to learn an understanding of the brake and throttle. This gift can provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience and spark a lifetime love for riding on two wheels.



For the “makers” in your life

The holidays are an opportunity to build memories with family and friends, but this year you can give them the opportunity to build something else with an option like the LEGO Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Kit. This set provides an immersive building experience while showcasing a real-life motorcycle to give the joy of a kid opening a new favorite toy. This gift can be a perfect selection for someone of any age who loves the experience of building and completing a project.

Fashion-forward finds

Give a gift that keeps your loved ones looking good and feeling confident by gifting stylish apparel. For example, flannels and plaid shirts can keep them warm and toasty this holiday season while also adding flair for men and women. With a variety of color and style options, you can find the right fit for everyone on your list. For those looking to give a more luxurious present, the Wild Distressed Leather Biker Jacket for women and the Digger Leather Jacket for men are options.

For those on the go

Whether commuting to work or hitting the road, your loved one may feel like going on an adventure every time he or she leaves the house with and option like the useful Waxed Canvas Backpack. The backpack is water-resistant with an interior padded laptop sleeve and wide comfortable straps. The waxed canvas and heavy gauge leather provide a unique look and durability.

Give the gift of a new adventure

There’s always that one friend or family member who already has everything under the sun. Instead of stressing to find the perfect tangible item this year, give an adventurous experience he or she is likely to remember for years to come. For example, the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course is a unique option to give the thrill seeker in your life confidence riding on two wheels in just one weekend.

For more holiday gift-giving inspiration, find the full guide at H-D.com/Holiday.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (couple exchanging gift)

SOURCE:

Harley-Davidson