Sunday deadline for 2020 youth fair entries

Dec. 15 is the deadline to submit entries for the 2020 Montague County Youth Fair planned for Jan. 9-11 in the Nocona Agriculture Center.

Entries should be submitted online at: https://mont/fairwire.com/default.aspx. Any entries after the Dec. 15 deadline will cost an additional $100 per project so enter on time.

All 4-H members need to make sure they are registered and active in 4-H Connect and have made your required 4-H meetings.

Youth fair competition is open to students across Montague County, including members of 4-H, FFA and FCCLA. More than 300 students are expected to compete in livestock, shop and home economics categories.

Those with questions about the fair may contact the AgriLife Extension office in Montague at 894-2831.