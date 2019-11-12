Wreaths Across America event planned Saturday

Wreaths Across America comes to Bowie’s Elmwood Cemetery this Saturday with the wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.

The Amity Club and Maids and Matrons Club of Bowie have been spearheading the effort to lay remberance wreaths on veteran’s graves. It is a continuation of the nationwide effort that began in Arlington National Cemetery in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, a Maine businessman wanted to honor those at the national cemetery. The campaign has since expanded to more than 1,200 participating locations across the country.

The clubs set a goal of sponsoring 300 wreaths for Elmwood Cemetery, but that expanded to 450.

Volunteers are welcome to gather at 10:30 a.m. to assist with the laying of wreaths for veterans. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Address of the cemetery is 1115 E. Nelson, Bowie.