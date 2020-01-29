Ad

The annual Daddy/Daughter Dance was hosted by Freedom Life Church this past Saturday welcome families who celebrated the special tie between fathers and daughters. There were frilly dresses, tiaras and pink cupcakes for “Pretty in Pink.”

Greg Robertson dances with a pretty princess. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
Let’s go dad.

