Adeline Clarke Beatty

October 20, 1938 – January 12, 2020

BOWIE – Adeline Clarke Beatty, 81, died Jan. 12, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Beatty was born Oct. 20, 1938 to Adeline and Ogden Clarke in Bowie. She was a 1956 graduate of Bowie High School. She earned a bachelor of science in medical technology from Texas Woman’s University, a master of science in bio statistics from Southern Methodist University, and another master of science from Villanova University in computer science. Beatty worked in the medical field during her professional career.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Runnells.

She is survived by her niece, Lisa Runnells Britt and nephew, Michael Runnells, both of Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.