After eventful 2019 new year looks good for Monty Dawson

By BARBARA GREEN

The year 2019 was pivotal for Bowie country music singer and songwriter Monty Dawson, and he thinks 2020 is “already looking good.”

It was Feb. 25 when Dawson released his record, “When You Call,” the product of the first ever Texas Country Music Association’s Artist’s Scholarship he received in November 2018. The scholarship covered the costs of recording, production, distribution and promotion of the single. It was the start of a year that has been filled with expanded exposure for his music and growth in his song writing.

The 43-year-old Dawson had never recorded anything because of the expense. He previously told The Bowie News, “I’m just a poor kid from Bowie. I made a decent living playing music and I never worried about recording. I never thought my songs were that good.” Obviously the TCMA thinks differently.

Recently months have seen release new music, play with some of the genre’s top acts and grow as a song writer.

