Amity Club readies Meet the Candidates

The Amity Club of Bowie presents its Meet the Candidates on Feb. 13 at the Bowie Community Center.

The evening opens with a soup dinner at 5:30 p.m. where guests can enjoy a variety of soups prepared by the club members. There also will be live and silent auction desserts.

At 6:30 p.m. the political rally will open as guests will be introduced to local, district and congressional candidates. Questions will be taken.

Price of admission is a donation to the scholarship fund. Those with questions may call Patti Poe at 940-867-3973 or email ppoetfwc59@gmail.com.