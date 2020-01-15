Artist reception Jan. 18

Rachel Eastman

The Friends of the library will host an art reception for artist Rachel Eastman from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Bowie Public Library.

Eastman is a new local artist, recently transplanted from Fort Worth. You may have seen her around town, painting murals with fellow artist, Roger Whitaker, at H and R Block, Spicy Mexico or the Chapman Building.

Her art is abstract and colorful, with tactile appeal, and elements of whimsy and wordplay. Her tools and media are anything and everything—especially toys. “Life is an art, in itself,” she says, “I’m just communicating my interpretation of it.”