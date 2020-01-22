Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg boys

The Prairie Valley boy’s basketball team hosted Gold-Burg on Friday in what would turn out to be a happy homecoming game for the Bulldogs.

Prairie Valley shot the roof off the gym on its way to beating the Bears 87-18, led by a great shooting performance from Nicholas Bell. The senior made 13 3-pointers to score a season high 43 points.

Teammates Isaac Yeargin and Tyler Winkler each scored in double-figures as well, with Yeargin scoring all 12 of his points from 3-pointers and Winkler scoring 11 points.

With the Bulldogs scoring 32 points in the first quarter, the Bears just did not have enough fire power to keep up with the hot shooting.

Leading scorers for Gold-Burg were Jack Henry, Kani Grace and Jacob Reno who all scored four points for the game.

Both teams finish up the first round of district play on Jan. 24. Prairie Valley will host district leader Slidell at 7 p.m. and Gold-Burg will host Bellevue at 7 p.m.

Bellevue vs Forestburg girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles hosted Forestburg on Friday to close out the first round of district play.

The Lady Eagles press defense was too much for the Lady Horns for most of the game as Bellevue would win 61-10.

Sky-Lar Embry led all scorers with 25 points while her teammates Kaylee Trail and Austin Ford each added 15 points.

The young Forestburg team wanted to try and get the ball into the post, but the Lady Eagles ferocious press did not allow the Lady Horns to get that chance too much.

Bellevue next plays at Gold-Burg at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24. Forestburg next hosts Saint Jo at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Gold-Burg on Friday as part of the homecoming festivities.

The Lady Bulldogs sent their fans home happy as they won 49-10 against a depleted Lady Bears team, who suited up five players.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Shelby Roof finishing with a double-double, scoring 13 points and swiping 13 steals. Emily Carpenter also had a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Molly Gilleland also scored in double figures as she scored 10 points.

For the Lady Bears, Taylor Lyons led the team with seven points.

Prairie Valley next plays district favorite Slidell at home on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. Gold-Burg hosts Bellevue at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers traveled to Slidell on Friday to play the defending state champions and district facorites.

The Greyhounds showed why they are favorites as they beat the Panthers 59-34. Despite the loss, Coach Lyndon Cook was able to take away some positives.

Logan Morman led the team with 12 points while Connor Thompson added 10 points. It was Saint Jo’s first loss in district so far and if the team wants to keep it that way, it will have to go through two tough teams this week to end the first round that way.

The Panthers played at Bellevue earlier in the week and host Midway at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Saint Jo girls

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers traveled to undefeated and state-ranked Slidell on Friday.

The Lady Panthers struggled to score against the mighty Lady Greyhounds as Slidell won 65-9.

With the first round of district play done Coach Taylor Klement knows her team can play better in some of the winnable games.

Saint Jo travels to tough Bellevue earlier in the week before hosting Midway at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.

