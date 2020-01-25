Basketball Roundup

Saint Jo vs Bellevue boys

The Saint Jo Panthers traveled to Bellevue on Tuesday fresh off losing their first game to district power Slidell.

The Panthers made sure to not make it two straight as a strong second quarter capitalized into them beating the Eagles 59-42.

The team was led by seniors Connor Thompson (27 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Logan Morman (18 points, nine rebounds, five assists) doing a bit of everything. Coach Lyndon Cook loves the scoring from the two, but it is the other things they do that has caught his eye.

Logan Brawner was also praised by Cook as he has embraced his new starting role by getting lose balls, rebounding and playing good defense.

Saint Jo wrapped up the first round of district on Friday against Midway. The Panthers start the second round next week at Forestburg at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Saint Jo vs Bellevue girls

The Bellevue girls hosted Saint Jo to start the second round of district on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles won in a big way with their press not allowing the Lady Panthers to breath, winning 63-19.

Austin Ford led Bellevue with 24 points while Sky-Lar Embry was right behind her with 23 points. Kaylee Trail also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Lady Eagles Coach John McGee feels like his team is moving in the right direction.

The Lady Panthers had trouble dealing with the press defense.

Bellevue next hosts Prairie Valley at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. Saint Jo next travels to Forestburg at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Forestburg

The Forestburg basketball teams traveled to Midway on Tuesday.

The Longhorns and Lady Longhorns fell to the Falcons, with the girls losing 44-17 and the boys 65-35.

The Forestburg boys hung in the game in the first half, down only 26-20. Unfortunately, the Longhorns committed too many turnovers Midway was able to convert into points that let the game get away from them.

Riley Sandusky led the team with 11 points while grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots. Hayden Berry led the team with seven rebounds.

The Lady Horns could not use their size as they struggled against the Lady Falcons press defense. One positive was Forestburg converting 11 of its 16 free throws, but it could not keep up with Midway.

Forestburg will host rival Saint Jo next, with the Lady Horns game starting at 6 p.m. and the Longhorns playing afterwards on Jan. 28.

Gold-Burg

Both Gold-Burg teams had a tough challenge playing at undefeated in district and state-ranked Slidell on Tuesday.

The Bears lost 91-18 while the Lady Bears lost 75-28.

The boys were led by Jacob Reno who scored six points while the girls were led by Taylor Lyons who scored 20 points.

No team in the district has had any luck trying to beat either Slidell team this year. With both teams working through inexperience, injuries and illness at this time, this was always going to be a tough game.

Gold-Burg next travels to Midway on Jan. 28. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow that game.

