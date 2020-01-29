Basketball Roundup

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers hosted Midway on Friday to wrap up the first round of district play on a good note.

The Panthers won thanks to shut down defense in the first half, surviving a strong comeback attempt by the Falcons to win 58-47.

“It was the classic tale of two halves game,” Coach Lyndon Cook said. “In the first half we jumped on them with great execution and focus on defense and used that to spark our offense in probably our best half of basketball so far this year. Then, the second half they came out shooting the ball very well and we had to re-up our intensity to fight off their comeback. They cut it as close as nine a few times, but we always had somebody ready to step up and keep things from getting too close.”

The senior duo of Connor Thompson and Logan Morman scored 17 and 16 points to lead the team. Logan Brawner led the team with 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

The win improves Saint Jo’s record to 5-1 after the first round of district.

With the only loss coming against state-ranked and undefeated Slidell, the Panthers are sitting good in the standings for the second seed.

The Panthers next host Gold-Burg at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley basketball teams hosted state-ranked and undefeated Slidell on Friday.

It would be no night of upsets for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs as the Greyhounds won 71-39 and the Lady Greyhounds won 79-38.

The Prairie Valley girl’s team had to struggle to break Slidell’s press all of the first half. This allowed the Lady Greyhounds to build a big lead until they backed off in the second half.

On the positive side, Coach Jeannie Carpenter felt her team rebounded the ball well and 38 points against a team like Slidell is good news as the Lady Bulldogs have struggled to score even in games they have won.

With a playoff spot still open, Prairie Valley hopes to make it in as either one of the third or fourth seeds.

Things were not much different for the Bulldogs. The Greyhounds press kept Prairie Valley from doing what they wanted to do while Slidell’s athleticism allowed them to get to the rim at will.

Nicholas Bell and Tyler Reid each scored 10 points to lead the team. With the Greyhounds giving every team in the district this type of spanking, Coach Seth Stephens hopes he and the team can look at it as a learning experience that will serve the team in the second round of district.

Both Prairie Valley teams next host Midway on Jan. 31. The Lady Bulldogs game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The boy’s game will follow.