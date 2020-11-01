Basketball Roundup

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears picked up their first district win on Tuesday at Forestburg.

The Lady Bears bounced back from a scoreless second quarter win a low scoring 37-25 game in overtime.

The first quarter was competitive as the Lady Horns held a small 5-4 lead. Forestburg built on that in the second quarter as Gold-Burg failed to score. The Lady lead was 11-4 at halftime.

The Lady Bears turned things around in third quarter. Gold-Burg scored 17 points in the quarter to its first lead 21-15 since the opening minutes heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Horns rallied to score 10 points while cooling off the host Lady Bear’s offense. The score was tied at 25-25 and headed to overtime.

Just like the third quarter, Gold-Burg’s offense came alive all at once, scoring 12 points during the period, securing the win 37-25.

Taylor Lyons led the Lady Bears with 16 points. Ashlynn Smith almost joined her in double figures as she scored nine points. Sadie Whitaker scored seven points.

Gold-Burg next plays at Prairie Valley at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Forestburg hosts Slidell at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg boys

The Forestburg Longhorns hosted Gold-Burg on Tuesday and picked up a big win.

The Longhorns won a one-sided contest 61-38 to pick up their first district win of the season.

Forestburg started the game ready to play as the offense exploded for 29 points in the first quarter. The Bears struggled to keep pace and as the Longhorns led 29-8 heading into the second quarter.

Forestburg slowed down after that and the game was much more competitive the rest of the way.

Unfortunately for Gold-Burg, that meant the Bears could not make much of a dent in the Longhorns 20-point lead. Forestburg would win 61-38.

For the Longhorns Riley Sandusky led the team with 19 points, Zach Bradley had 17 points and Braxton Osteen had 15 points.

For the Bears, Koni Grace led the team with 13 points. Jacob Reno was second with eight points.

Gold-Burg next plays at Prairie Valley at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. Forestburg hosts Slidell at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Prairie Valley girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a close one on the road Tuesday night at Midway.

The Lady Falcons would end up beating the Lady Bulldogs 40-38. Hailey Winkler led Prairie Vally with 15 points and Emily Carpenter grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six points.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knew the game would be tough and laments just falling short.

“I feel both teams were very evenly matched, but in the end Midway’s aggressive man defense shut down our outside shooting,” Carpenter said. “We knew they would be good and they were. We have to play a better first quarter and set the tone for the remainder of the game. We definitely have to continue to find ways to make up for our lack of size.”

The Lady Bulldogs are still searching for their first district win. They next play at Saint Jo at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Prairie Valley boys

Despite a valiant effort, the Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough road game at Midway on Tuesday night.

The Falcons were able to establish a lead in the middle of the game to win 55-44.

“We stayed right with them except for a stretch of about six minutes to end the first half and at the start of the second half where we struggled to score and turned the ball over allowing them to get some easy buckets and build a lead,” Coach Seth Stephens said.

Issac Yeargin led the team with 12 points and four rebounds. Konner Ritchie had a team high four assists.

Despite the loss, Stephens felt like the team played one of its best games of the season. Young players stepped up for the Bulldogs and the team shot 50 percent from the field.

Prairie Valley next travels to Saint Jo to play at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

