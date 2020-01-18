Basketball Roundup

Forestburg basketball

It was going to be a tall task for both Forestburg basketball teams on Tuesday night as the Longhorns were hosting district favorites and state-ranked Slidell.

The Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds showed why they are one of the state’s best programs in 1A, with the boy’s team losing 83-25 and the girl’s team losing 78-19.

The Lady Horns won the tip-off and scored the game’s opening points to take a 2-0 lead.

While Slidell took the lead not long after, Forestburg kept the game close for most of the first quarter.

A seven-point run to end the quarter allowed the Lady Greyhounds to go up 13-2 heading into the second quarter.

After that Slidell turned things up, scoring 20 plus points in the next two quarters. The Lady Horns did score more than they did in the opening quarter as well, but it was not enough to make up the difference in the first quarter or keep up with the blistering offense from the Lady Greyhounds.

Forestburg kept fighting until the end as Slidell closed out the game to win 78-19. Morgan Miller led the Lady Horns with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Brandi Caporale was second with five points.

Playing arguably the best team in district and never giving up until the end is all Coach Cori Hayes could ask for out of his young team.

The boy’s team challenge was not any easier. The Slidell boy’s team are the defending state champions while also being among the top ranked teams this year as well.

The Greyhounds did not take anytime to mess around, scoring the game’s first eight points in the first two minutes of the game. Slidell would go on to score 30 points in the first quarter while the Longhorns scored six and there was no recovering from there.

Forestburg did come out of halftime and more than double its first half score to show a glimpse of playing well.

Unfortunately, the Greyhounds lead was too big for a chance to come back from as Slidell won 83-25.

Riley Sandusky led the team with 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Both teams next will travel to Midway on Jan. 21. The girls will start at 6 p.m. and the boys right after.

Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles traveled to Midway on Tuesday to try and bounce back from the previous weeks two losses.

The Lady Eagles did not play well according to Coach John McGee, but they played good enough to win 35-26.

“They shadowed Austin (Ford) pretty much the whole game, however, the other girls stepped up,” McGee said. “Kaylee (Trail) and Sky (Embry) hit some key free throws at the end of the game which gave us a great cushion. I’m very proud of the girls even though we didn’t have a good game.”

With only one of the previous week’s losses coming against a district opponent, district favorite Slidell, Bellevue still has a chance to get some momentum going again to give the Lady Greyhounds a better game the next time the Lady Eagles play them.

First Bellevue hosts Saint Jo to start the second round of district play, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.