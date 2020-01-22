BISD Trustees to conduct annual supt. evaluation

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for their first session of the new year.

One of the annual duties, evaluation of the superintendent and contract is scheduled for executive session. Board members traditional start reviews with the superintendent in January, followed by the other administrative personnel the next month and then the remainder of the contracted staff. Read the full story on the agenda in the mid-week Bowie News.