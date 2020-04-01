Bowie boys battle Hirschi

Fresh off a tough challenge at the Whataburger holiday tournament, things did not get much easier for the Bowie Jackrabbits as they traveled to Hirschi on Monday.

The 4A Huskies capitalized on a good first half lead to win 51-42.

The Jackrabbits got off to a slow start, despite that being an emphasis the team has hoped to avoid this season.

The team just could not make any shots in the first half, especially the first quarter. Hirschi led 14-4 heading into the second quarter.

While Bowie made more shots in the quarter, it was not enough to close the gap any as the Huskies lead extended to 28-13 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits had a much better third quarter and second half overall. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bowie had cut into the lead and gotten it to single digits with Hirschi leading 38-30.

Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits could not turn the game around as the teams played to an almost stalemate in the fourth, allowing the Huskies to win by nine points 51-42.

The Jackrabbits next host Muenster at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 8.

