Bowie boys lose on the road

The Bowie Jackrabbits faced its first road district test on Tuesday as they traveled to Holliday.

The Eagles pulled away in the second half on their way to beating the Jackrabbits 47-28.

The first half was competitive as Bowie tried its best to keep Holliday’s size from dominating the game. The Jackrabbits made some shots and were within range to make a run heading into halftime down 22-16.

Some halftime adjustments turned the game. The Eagles switched from their man-to-man defense to a two-three zone. Combined with their superior size and length, Bowie did not handle the change well.

Early in the third quarter, the lead grew for Holliday. Combined with the home crowd fans enthusiasm, the lead felt like more than it actually was. The Jackrabbits were down double-digits 36-24 heading into the final quarter.

Bowie needed to change something up. The team started to trap all over the floor. Unfortunately, the Eagles did a good job countering this by getting the ball ahead of the traps to their top scorer Tucker Strealy.

Last year’s district most valuable player, Strealy was able to finish through pursuing defenders as he scored a game high 25 points.

The lead continued to grow as the Jackrabbits offense could not make up any ground, only scoring four points in the fourth quarter. Holliday would win 47-28.

After playing a Nocona team on Friday that is expected to give them a much better run than last year, the Jackrabbits will travel to Henrietta to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.

