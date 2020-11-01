Bowie Council meets on Monday night

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the council chambers at 307 N. Mason.

New business items dominate the agenda including an executive session for consultation with attorney for contemplated litigation. After the closed session, any action would take place back in open session.

A planning and zoning recommendation on a request from Jon and Carla Swofford to replat three lots in the North Park

Subdivision will be presented.

The council will consider an ordinance amending the building code and electric code to adopt the 2018 versions.

Another ordinance amending chapter eight of the city code related to personnel and administration, city organization and municipal court judge will be discussed. Due to action by the Texas Legislature, some wording is being changed in the ordinance.

An agreement for drainage easement with Max and Margin Latham will be examined, along with an agreement with the Texas Department of Agriculture for the community development grant project to repair a Mill Street sewer line.

The city also will consider taking part in an internship program with Bowie High School.