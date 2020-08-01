Bowie faces tough road test at Celina

The Bowie Jackrabbits traveled to Celina to take on another team not only in a higher classification (4A) but also ranked among the top 25 teams in the state in that classification.

The Jackrabbits struggled to score all night as the Bobcats pulled away in the second half to win big 52-26.

The first half saw Bowie’s defense do a good enough job to keep the Jackrabbits within range. Unfortunately, the shots were just not going in for Bowie as the team struggled against Celina’s length all over the court.

The Bobcats led 22-14 at halftime with the game still in range for the Jackrabbits if they could start the second half strong. Instead it was Celina that came out of halftime on fire.

The Bobcats outscored Bowie 16-5 in the third, ballooning the lead up to 38-19 heading into the final quarter. With the limited looks the Jackrabbits had from deep and the tough task of shooting inside against great length, Bowie did not have the fire power to come back on this night. Celina would win 52-26.

Riley Harris led the Jackrabbits with eight points. Cade Thompson had seven points and Braden Armstrong led the team with eight rebounds to go with six points.

Coach Jonathon Horton saw some good things. Defensively, Bowie only allowed four three-pointers against the usual sweet shooting Bobcats.

The final non-district game will be against 4A power Argyle at 7 p.m. at home on Jan. 10.

